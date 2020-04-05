Police arrest 30 persons for defying lockdown

The Rayavaram police arrested a person for allegedly conducting a religious meeting in East Godavari district on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the team led by Sub-Inspector L. Srinu dispersed the gathering and booked a case against organiser N. Vijaya Ratnam under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In another incident, the Jammalamadugu police registered a case and arrested 30 persons for allegedly congregating at a shrine defying the lockdown at Jammalamadugu town.

“We have taken a serious view of the unlawful congregation of the public, unmindful of the growing number of cases. We arrested a man named Jayaraj, who arranged the meeting,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Nagaraju. They were released on bail later, police said.

Police said that they have booked two lakh cases under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, and seized 12,453 vehicles and collected penalties worth ₹8.9 crore in the State in the last 15 days.

In all, 19,215 persons were booked in 9,157 for violating the lockdown in various parts in Andhra Pradesh, the police said. Cases were also booked against shops and other establishments and 958 others, the police added.

The special teams constituted to identify the Delhi returnees have so far identified 11,067 persons in different districts of Andhra Pradesh, a senior police official told The Hindu.