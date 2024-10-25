Police arrest 10 persons involved in imitation gunfire linked to theft of counterfeit gold

Ten persons were apprehended by the Dharmavaram Police for a recent fight between members of two gangs, where the members used toy guns to simulate gun fire, at Ramapuram in Battalapalli Mandal of the Sri Sathyasai District.

A few days ago the two groups had had clashed following theft of counterfeit gold by one of the gangs, Superintendent of Police V. Ratna said at a press conference here on Friday. The SP had directed Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dharmavaram) Srinivas to expedite the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, eight members of a gang were apprehended in Hyderabad, while two others were arrested from the Shikari Palem group in the Annamayya District. Two more accused were still at large. The accused were identified as 27-year-old Puli Arvind Kumar from Narmeta village in Jangaon District, 32-year-old Golla Nagaraju from Jagadgirigutta near Hyderabad and several others from various locations in Telangana.

The Shikari Palem group, comprising members like — Pomari Bangari, Rana Harish, Rana Babu Rao (alias Noor), and Pomari Vilas (alias Ilachi) — were into selling counterfeit gold. The group targeted one Naresh from Mansanipalli village of Chevella mandal in neighbouring Telangana, and promised to sell fake gold valued at ₹15 lakh. Naresh who got to learn about the gang, contacted Puli Arvind Kumar, a hacker specializing in cybercrime, who devised a plan to expose the Shikari Palem gang.

On the 20th of this month, there was a meeting between the Shikari Palem gang and the group led by Puli Arvind, near the Battalapally Police Station of Sri Sathya Sai District. A confrontation ensued, during which associates of Arvind showcased imitation firearms and members of both groups panicked and fled the scene. The imitation weapons, bought in Hyderabad for ₹400 each, were designed to only produce sound effects and were non-lethal.

The police recovered evidence, including two vehicles, two imitation firearms, 19 toy bullets, approximately two kilograms of counterfeit gold chains, a walkie-talkie, and a microphone, the SP said and added that the accused were sent for remand and further investigation is on.