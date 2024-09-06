Police arrange pickets as flood water enters villages in Agency areas of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh

The Eluru district police have arranged pickets to prevent people from crossing the overflowing streams and rivulets at the villages near the Kolleru Lake and in the Agency areas.

With the Godavari River in spate, the low-level bridges and the roads near Narlavaram, Repakagommu, Tirumalapalem and other habitations in Velerupadu mandal were under a sheet of water.

Police teams led by Nuzvid in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D. Sravan Kumar and Pedavegi Circle Inspector Nabi shifted the people living in the low-lying areas to rehabilitation camps on September 6 (Friday).

“The water level in the Budameru rivulet is rising. We request the villagers to cooperate with the officials and move to safer places,” the DSP said.

“Due to incessant rain in the upstream areas, flood water entered Gogunta village in Pedapadu mandal. The villagers have been shifted to a rehabilitation centre set up at Vasanthawada Zilla Parishad High School,” said Mr. Nabi.

The officials of the revenue, police, health and panchayat departments have been roped in for the relief and rehabilitation works. The flood victims were shifted on tractors. Food, drinking water, milk, biscuits and other essentials were supplied to the rehabilitation centre, Mr. Sravan Kumar said.

The DSP, along with Kaikalur Rural CI B. Krishna Kumar, visited the villages abutting the Kolleru lake and took stock of the rising water level.

“As Peddavagu is in spate in the Agency area, the water level at Tatkurugommu village was increasing. Road links to Rudramkota, Gollapalli, Chigurumamidi, Repakagommu and other tribal habitations have been cut off,” said Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer K. Addaiah.

Following the directions of Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore, the police arranged pickets on the roads.

Around 100 families were shifted from Gommugudem village in Kukunur mandal to the relief camp set up at Dacharam, the officials said.