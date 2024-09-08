Police, APSDRF personnel issue flood alert for Kolleru island villages in Andhra Pradesh

Several villages located on the banks of the Kolleru Lake were inundated on Sunday after the catchment areas received heavy rainfall.

Police and the A.P. State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) officials visited the affected habitations and advised the villagers to shift to safer places.

“The Kolleru Lake, which is in spate, has inundated neighbouring villages. The water level in the Upputeru is also rising. Road link to many villages on the Eluru and West Godavari district borders has been cut off,” said Eluru Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) G.V.G. Ashok Kumar.

Kaikalur MLA Kamineni Srinivas, Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore, DSP D. Sravan Kumar, Eluru Revenue Divisional Officer N.S.K. Khajawali and other officers visited the flood-hit habitations on Sunday.

“Police arranged pickets and suspended traffic at Kaikalur, Akiveedu and other places. Vehicular movement has been prevented on Kaikalur-Eluru, Bhimavaram-Akiveedu and other roads as flood water was overflowing on the roads,” Mr. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

“As Kolleru was brimming, many fish and shrimp ponds were damaged. Aqua farmers suffered huge losses due to floods and heavy rains,” said a villager U. Seshu Kumar.

The officers visited the island villages and enquired about the flood situation. They interacted with the locals in Kovvada Lanka, Nuchumilli, Takkellapalli, Pedda Yedlagadi, Patha Pedapadu, Satyavolu, Vaddigudem, Nayudugudem and other villages and advised them to be cautious.

“We visited Koniki, Gudipadu, Pedapadu and other villages and asked the locals to cooperate with the police to prevent human loss. The local officers were asked to remove weed in Upputeru,” the IGP said.

Mr. Khajawali said that communication has been cut off to Rallapallivari Palem, S. Kothapalli, Sunnampalli, Bunkpeta, Penumaka Lanka, Komati Lanka and other villages as Ramileru, and Tammileru streams and Kolleru Lake were overflowing.

“Following the directions of Collector K. Vetriselvi, about 1,100 families were shifted to relief camps and essential material was being supplied to the flood victims. Medical camps were being arranged at the camps,” the RDO said.

“Instructions have been given to the DSP, CIs and the SIs to monitor the flood situation in the upstream and take precautionary measures,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

