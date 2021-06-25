Police appeal to Maoists battling COVID-19 infection to surrender

KAKINADA

25 June 2021 23:00 IST

They will be provided with healthcare services: SP

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Friday appealed to the Maoists belonging to Galikonda Area Committee (Visakha agency), BK-East Godavari Division (Andhra-Telanga border), and Konta Area Committee (Chhattisgarh) to surrender before the A.P. police to get access to timely medical treatment for COVID-19 infection.

Referring to the recent death of some Maoists owing to COVID-19 infection on the Andhra-Odisha and Andhra-Chhattisgarh State borders, Mr. Nayeem Asmi said the intelligence inputs had confirmed that many Maoists had been battling with the COVID-19 infection.

“On the humanitarian ground, the police authorities have decided to guarantee timely medical treatment to the Maoists who are roaming in the tri-State borders for the medical assistance. We request the Maoists to surrender before the police,” said the SP.

He appealed to the high command of the banned CPI (Maoists) to allow their cadre to surrender instead of pushing them to their death in the absence of medical treatment.