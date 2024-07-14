Police, APPCB form teams to probe into destruction of government files

The Krishna district police and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) have formed special teams to probe into the destruction of government files by unidentified persons.

Unidentified persons set some government files and CDs on fire on the banks of the Krishna River near Pedapulipaka village under Penamaluru police station limits late in the night on July 3.

Upon receiving information, some Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists caught a few persons and handed them over to the police on the same night.

Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad, who visited the river bank, alleged that the miscreants burnt some important files and documents and damaged electronic gadgets to “destroy the evidence on the irregularities”.

The Krishna district police gathered some half-burnt documents and records from the spot and registered a case.

“We have formed a special team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer to investigate the case,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on July 13 (Saturday).

“The police are probing as to what files were destroyed, whether the burnt files were important, how old were the records, on whose directions the documents were set on fire, how the files came out from the government offices, whether the files were destroyed intentionally and the reasons for damaging the documents,” the officer said.

The Penamaluru police also questioned the APPCB officials, staff and the suspects in the case. Investigation officers searched the office and the house of an officer, the investigation officer said.

Meanwhile, the APPCB also formed a special team to identify the files destroyed, whether the documents were vital, and how the files went out of the office.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has asked the APPCB officials to submit a report on destruction of files.