Police aim to make Andhra Pradesh drugs free: DGP Rajendranath Reddy

There would be stringent enforcement of laws and increased vigilance against drug trafficking in the State, says the police chief

June 27, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy along with Kurnool SP G. Krishnakanth addressing a press conference in Kurnool on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy along with Kurnool SP G. Krishnakanth addressing a press conference in Kurnool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The police aim to make the State drugs-free through stringent enforcement of laws and increased vigilance against drug trafficking, said Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy here on Tuesday.

Earlier, he reviewed the crime cases in Nandyal and Kurnool districts.

The State government has been attaching the highest priority to getting early convictions and imposing stringent punishments for the accused in cases of crimes against women, grave crimes, and dowry harassment/deaths.

All such cases would be closely monitored by Superintendents of Police or the respective Deputy Superintendents of Police, Mr. Rajendranath said.

The number of grievous crimes registered in the Kurnool and Nandyal districts in the first five months of the year has decreased significantly in 2023 compared to the last four years, said the DGP.

Dishing out the comparative statistics on crime cases in both the districts, from 2020 to 2023, the DGP said that the number of cases of crimes like murder for gain, murders, dacoities, thefts and crimes against women in the undivided Kurnool district had fallen drastically, thanks to the special measures initiated by the police. 

Cases of murders and attempted murders had also decreased significantly as a result of the police controlling the known criminals and making good use of women police.

Allegations on the law and order and crime status of Andhra Pradesh were totally false, he added.

“The number of child marriages too had come down,” he said.

The DGP handed over certificates of appreciation and cash rewards to the village and ward secretariat women police who had rendered good service.

Kurnool Range DIG S. Senthil Kumar IPS, Kurnool District SP G. Krishnakanth IPS, Nandyal District SP K. Raghu Veer Reddy IPS, Seb Additional SP Krishnakanth Patel IPS were also present.

