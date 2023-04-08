Police advise use of aftermarket devices to prevent vehicle theft

April 08, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - RAYACHOTI

The Madanapalle sub-division police on Friday initiated awareness campaigns at all police station limits, advising motorists to use aftermarket devices that would help prevent vehicle theft.

Circle Inspector (Madanapalle II Town) S. Murali Krishna said though aftermarket security gadgets were available in the market at affordable prices, many motorists were not purchasing them.

“We notice that though motorists purchase vehicles that cost several lakhs of rupees, they are reluctant to go for extra safety measures that would cost only a few thousands,” he said.

The police officer asked the public to consider installing devices such as wheel locks and remote locks. “Certain gadgets emit a high sound if the locks are tampered with. Installing a GPS device to one’s vehicle and apps meant to control the vehicle remotely will ensure better safety and prevent theft of the vehicle,” Mr. Murali Krishna said.

Awareness camps would be conducted in educational institutions, Mr. Murali Krishna said.

“Tracing stolen vehicles is becoming a difficult task thanks to new strategies being adopted by the vehicle thieves. Because of this, people should follow the maxim of ‘prevention is better than cure’, and install security gadgets in their vehicles,” Mr. Murali Krishna said.