Police adopt children orphaned by COVID

In a humanitarian gesture, the Kadapa district police announced that they would adopt five children whose parents died of COVID-19.

The department said it would adopt and sponsor the education of Jinka Divya (16) and Jinka Bhagiratha (11) of Lingampalli village in Siddavatam mandal, Syed Mubarak (15) of Kadapa city, and twins Nancharigalla Ramudu and Lakshmanudu studying Intermediate in Khajipeta town, who had been rendered orphans overnight after their parents succumbed to the virus.

“Our support is besides the financial assistance of ₹10 lakh provided by the State government,” announced Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) K.K.N. Anburajan. Addressing reporters at Khajipeta on Monday, he said their gesture would go a long way towards reducing the mental stress of the youngsters during such troubling times.

Police Officers Association district president D. Suresh hailed the move and announced that the association would take care of the children’s education up to the undergraduation level.