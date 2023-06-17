Police acted swiftly in Visakhapatnam kidnap, Eluru acid attack cases, says DGP

June 17, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Friday said the Visakhapatnam police acted swiftly and rescued the family members of Lok Sabha Member M.V.V. Satyanarayana and his auditor from their kidnappers and arrested four persons in connection with the case so far. The case was reported to the police on Thursday.

The police rescued MP’s wife Jyothi, son Sarat Chowdary and auditor G. Venkateswara Rao during the operation and recovered ₹86.5 lakh of the ₹1.75 crore extorted from the victims, the DGP told newsmen here.

A hunt is on for the remaining accused. Instructions have been given to the Visakhapatnam police commissionerate to keep a tab on the movements of history sheeters, he said.

“We will put the case in the fast-track court and ensure that the accused get punishment at the earliest. Six cases were pending against Hemanth and 30 against U. Rajesh (two of the accused) in various police stations,” the DGP said.

In connection with the acid attack on a woman that occurred under Three Town police station limits in Eluru a couple of days ago, the police arrested three persons, who were produced before the court on Friday.

“Police shifted the woman to a private hospital near Vijayawada, and her condition is stable. The victim suffered burns in both the eyes but due to the timely medical aid, she got vision in one eye,” the DGP said.

The government was bearing all the medical expenses of the acid-attack victim and the best treatment was being provided to her, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.