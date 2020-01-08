Police act swiftly to foil man’s suicide bid

Prakasam police won accolades after they reacted swiftly to save the life of a person who had attempted to end his life.
A woman named P. Vijayasri alerted the police that her brother Muralikrishna had attempted to end his life. Acting quickly, Ongole I-Town Sub-Inspector Fatima tracked Mr. Muralikrishna’s mobile phone and in no time reached his house in Sujata Nagar, where he was found in a critical condition after consuming pesticide.
Meanwhile, Chimakurthy Sub-Inspector P. Nagaraja Reddy also rushed to the spot on a complaint received from Muralikrishna's cousin B. Sashidhar to whom he had confided about his suicide bid.
Police personnel from both the police stations rushed Mr. Muralikrishna to a private hospital here on Monday. Doctors managed to save him as he was brought to hospital in time.
Helpline
People battling suicidal thoughts can call 100 for free counselling.
