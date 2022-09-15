 Poleramma Jatara observed on a grand scale in Venkatagiri

‘Poleramma Jatara’, the annual folk festival of the local goddess in Venkatagiri town, came to a grand close on Thursday with celebrations hitting the sky.

The goddess is considered so powerful that she is often referred to as ‘Venkatagiri Grama Shakti’. The festival draws huge crowds from the entire Rayalaseema and bordering districts of Tamil Nadu. Of the five days of the festival, the crucial phase comes on the fourth and fifth days, when a huge replica of the goddess is made with clay and taken in a procession from Kummari Street to Jinigilavari Street, considered as her migration from her parental home to in-laws’ place.

As is the age-old practice, members of the Venkatagiri dynasty offered silk clothes to the deity. The temple management got a golden crown and other ornaments made through donations, which was offered to the goddess by former minister and MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

Sindhu prays at temple

Ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu arrived at the little town on Thursday to offer prayers at the famed temple. Speaking to the media, she said she felt blessed on visiting the shrine on this auspicious occasion. Recalling her previous visit to the temple, Ms. Sindhu said she had great faith on the goddess. She was honoured by Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy and other sports enthusiasts.