Polavaram will be completed on time: MP

VIJAYAWADA

12 July 2020 23:03 IST

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy tweeted on Sunday that the Polavaram project would be completed on time.

“The credit for that goes to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said, and added that the rehabilitation of 17,760 families would be completed by August 15.

“Each of the families is being given two acres of farm land and ₹6.36 lakh monetary compensation,” he said.

Tobacco procurement

In a separate tweet, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that in an unprecedented move, the government had sanctioned ₹200 crore to the MARKFED for procuring tobacco.

As the purchases began on an aggressive note, the price went up by ₹5 to ₹10 a kg. This was possible due to the genuine concern the Chief Minister had for the growers, the MP observed.