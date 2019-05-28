Polavaram: Vundavalli welcomes Jagan’s decision to review expenditure

Welcoming Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision of setting up a judicial body to review the expenditure on the Polavaram irrigation project, former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Monday highlighted the need for adopting a long-term plan on the project and taking into confidence the inputs being provided by experts.

“I have seen a mature politician in Mr. Jagan, as he spoke with the media in a very balanced manner in New Delhi on Sunday. His decision of maintaining good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will render good to the State in the long run,” he said while addressing a press conference in Rajamahendravaram.

Bifurcation promises

Observing that the Centre was yet to fulfil the promises made to the State during the time of bifurcation, Mr. Arun Kumar said that Mr. Jagan should keep in mind that the State had a right to get assets worth ₹23,000 crore as part of the division exercise.

“I advise Mr. Jagan to follow the Kerala model and ensure corruption-free administration. It will help him retain the power for the next three terms,” he said, adding that he had no plans to join the YSRCP.