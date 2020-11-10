‘Polavaram to be completed by 2022’

VIJAYAWADA

Jagan lays stress on water projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said his government knew the importance of water in doing economic justice to all regions. He said it was targeted to complete the Polavaram project by 2022 kharif season, and six other projects — Vamsadhara-Phase 2, Vamsadhara-Nagavali link, Owk tunnel-2, Velugonda-Phase 1 and Nellore and Sangam barrages — in 2020-21.

Due emphasis has been laid on the Rayalaseema drought mitigation project that would benefit Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Nellore districts at an estimated of cost ₹40,000 crore, he said.

Laying foundation for Somasila high-level canal Phase-2 works in Nellore district, virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli, Mr. Reddy said the project would provide irrigation facility for about 46,453 acres in Atmakur (10,103) and Udayagiri (36,350 acres) constituencies in Nellore district.

The project cost was brought down from ₹527.53 crore to ₹459 crore through reverse tendering, he said, and stated that the Nellore and Sangam barrages would be dedicated to the people in January 2021. Somasila-Kandaleru and Somasila-Rallapadu widening works would begin soon. These projects together cost approximately ₹1,550 crore.