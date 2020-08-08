Polavaram theft case solved, cash recovered

In a swift action, the Polavaram police solved the theft case that reportedly took place in an office at the Polavaram project site on Thursday. They arrested a security guard and recovered ₹52.20 lakh, said West Godavari Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.

Speaking to the newsmen here on Friday, the SP said a contractor brought the cash and kept it in his office. The cash was found missing after a few hours.

Following a complaint, a police team visited the spot, collected evidences and solved the case in 12 hours, Mr. Naik said. “The accused after committing the offence stole a bike parked at the labour camp mess and fled from the spot. The two-wheeler was recovered at Rajamahendravaram, and the guard was arrested from a lodge at Addanki,” the SP said.