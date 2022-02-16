Polavaram stop work order kept in abeyance till July 2, 2023 

February 16, 2022 21:43 IST

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (impact assessment division) wrote a letter to the Secretary of Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh, conveying its decision to keep the stop work order related to Polavaram project in abeyance till July 2, 2023 upon a request by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

According to the communication sent by Munna Kumar Shah, Scientist-D, the said order was earlier extended up to July 2, 2021. These extensions are, however, subject to certain terms and conditions.

