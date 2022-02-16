Polavaram stop work order kept in abeyance till July 2, 2023 

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (impact assessment division) wrote a letter to the Secretary of Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh, conveying its decision to keep the stop work order related to Polavaram project till July 2, 2023 upon a request by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

According to the communication sent by Munna Kumar Shah, Scientist-D, the said order was earlier extended up to July 2, 2021. These extensions are, however, subject to certain terms and conditions.