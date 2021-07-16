Polavaram: Statewide protests to be scaled up

KAKINADA

16 July 2021 23:51 IST

Left parties resolve to call for Agency bandh soon

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna on Friday stated that the party would observe a bandh in the Agency areas of East and West Godavari districts apart from launching relay hunger strikes in all districts, in order to mount pressure on the State government to address the plight of the families displaced by the Polavaram project.

The Left party leaders including Mr. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State Secretary P. Madhu inspected the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies in which affected people from Devipatnam mandal have been rehabilitated. “The very immediate task is to observe a bandh across East and West Godavari Agency areas, raising a strong voice against the plight of the displaced families. Basic facilities including access to safe drinking water, sanitary conditions and quality of the housing facility are pathetic in the R&R colonies,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.The CPI leader also demanded that the State government extend the last date to finalise the compensation under the existing Acts.

