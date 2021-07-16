Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram: Statewide protests to be scaled up

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna on Friday stated that the party would observe a bandh in the Agency areas of East and West Godavari districts apart from launching relay hunger strikes in all districts, in order to mount pressure on the State government to address the plight of the families displaced by the Polavaram project.

The Left party leaders including Mr. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State Secretary P. Madhu inspected the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies in which affected people from Devipatnam mandal have been rehabilitated. “The very immediate task is to observe a bandh across East and West Godavari Agency areas, raising a strong voice against the plight of the displaced families. Basic facilities including access to safe drinking water, sanitary conditions and quality of the housing facility are pathetic in the R&R colonies,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.The CPI leader also demanded that the State government extend the last date to finalise the compensation under the existing Acts.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 11:51:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/polavaram-statewide-protests-to-be-scaled-up/article35374251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY