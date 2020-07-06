‘Polavaram spillway works may be completed by September’

The work pertaining to the erection of 196 girders on a stretch of 1.054 km of the spillway of the Polavaram irrigation project in West Godavari district began on Monday. The work commenced from the 45th and 46th blocks of the spillway.

The task was launched after performing bhumi puja by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) General Manager A. Satish Babu and engineers at the spillway.

Rockfill dam

“As many as 110 girders are being erected with the target of completion of the spillway works by early September. The construction of 52 blocks on the spillway is nearing completion. The spillway work will be completed, once 196 girders are erected. Each girder weighs around 62 tonne. Simultaneously, the casting of the remaining girders is in full swing,” said Mr. Satish Babu.

He said once the girders were erected it would clear the decks for the earth-cum -rockfill dam work . “We have prepared the ground to continue the work during the monsoon,” he said.

Executive engineers P. Adireddy, K. Balakrishna Murthy, and divisional engineer K. Mallikarjuna were present..