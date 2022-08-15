Polavaram R&R package will be settled by Sept., says Viswaroop

‘76.85% works of Polavaram project headworks and LMC completed’ 

T. Appala Naidu ELURU 
August 15, 2022 21:45 IST

Transportation Minister and District In-Charge Pinipe Viswaroop on Monday announced that the State government would settle the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package for the displaced families by September within the +41.15 contour in the Polavaram project submergence area. A majority of the displaced belong to the Koya tribe.

Mr. Viswaroop hoisted the national flag during the 76 th Independence Day celebrations at the police parade grounds here. 

He said that 76.85% of the Polavaram irrigation project head works and Left Main Canal had been completed.

On agriculture, Mr. Viswaroop claimed that a target to sanction ₹5,423 crore of crop loans had been set for kharif and rabi 2023 in the district. More than 1.8 lakh farmers were receiving the financial aid under the Rythu Barosa scheme in the district.

“In agriculture and allied sectors, ₹623 crore subsidy on power is being offered for the 68,000 agricultural pump sets. In aquaculture, the annual power subsidy is ₹95 crore in the district,” he said.

At least 9,000 litres of milk was being procured from dairy farmers under the AP-Amul Scheme, Pala Velluva.

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials accompanied Mr. Viswaroop during the celebrations.

