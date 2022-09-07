Polavaram project’s ECR dam not to be taken up until diaphragm wall damage is assessed: Minister

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government was responsible for the damage caused to the diaphragm wall

The Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has asserted that construction of the Earth cum Rock fill (ECR) dam of Polavaram project cannot be taken up until damage to the diaphragm wall was assessed.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Rambabu said that the State government was of the view that the diaphragm was damaged.

Mr. Rambabu said there are no institutes or organisations in the world that can certify to what extent the diaphragm wall was damaged. However, efforts are being made to assess the damage. The National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) has taken up the study in this regard. The Corporation did not specify any time to submit its report, he said, adding, “The State government is unable to complete the Polavaram project due to the blunders committed by the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

“It was a result of grave mistake committed by then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. How can the diaphragm wall be constructed without constructing the cofferdam?” he said. “Had it been in other countries, Mr. Naidu would have been hanged to death.”

The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Commission (CWC) owes an explanation as to why the then State government was allowed to go ahead with its lopsided plans to construct the diaphragm wall even before the cofferdam was constructed, he said, adding, “at an appropriate time, we will ask the Central government as well.”

“The TDP has a wishful thinking that none of the irrigation projects should be completed. The TDP leaders in Konaseema were making vows by breaking coconuts that the Polavaram project should not be completed. They were resorting to false propaganda that the irrigation projects would come to a grinding halt in the State. The TDP doesn’t want development in the State, and is moving earth and heaven to see that no projects and industries come up in the State,” he alleged.