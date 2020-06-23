Polavaram project works back on track

The Polavaram project site is abuzz with activity again with works, which were suspended during the lockdown, resuming.

Polavaram MLA T. Balaraju (YSRCP) said all the workers, who left the site during the lockdown, have returned.

About 2,160 labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha were working at the site, Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y.N. Prasanna Lakshmi said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the progress of the works, directed officials to take steps to complete the project as per schedule.

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav recently visited Polavaram dam site and enquired with the officials about the progress made in the construction of the cofferdam, spillway and other structures. The Minister also took stock of works being undertaken in rehabilitation colonies in West and East Godavari districts.

A panic situation prevailed after the imposition of the lockdown with many workers gripped by fear of contracting COVID-19, demanding that they be sent back to their native places. Officials arranged buses and special trains for the workers and works were halted for about two months.

After the restrictions were eased, officials and representatives of Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which is executing works, facilitated the return of labourers from different States by arranging special trains and buses..

Safety steps

“Works are in full swing after a lull. We are planning to engage more workmen and about 500 more will arrive this week,” said a MEIL representative.

An official monitoring the works told The Hindu on Tuesday said all measures were being taken to speed up works.

“We are providing sanitisers, masks and other material as per COVID-19 protocol to all the workers. Offices, dormitories and other spots in the village are being sanitised as workers are arriving from different States, in wake of the pandemic,” the official said.