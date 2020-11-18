Polavaram project will be ready by the end of 2021, says Minister

GUNTUR

18 November 2020 00:22 IST

‘TDP government neglected it; there will be no reduction in height’

Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar has asserted that the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project will be ready by the end of 2021, and has lambasted the TDP for launching a false propaganda on the issue.

The Minister, who reviewed the works at the project site, said the TDP leaders were making false accusations, and dared them to reveal the Union Cabinet note released in December 2017.

Stating that the project was launched by the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the Minister said it was only apt and befitting that his son and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would complete it.

R&R package

“Neither the TDP nor its president N. Chandrababu Naidu has any right to talk about the relief and rehabilitation package to the project oustees as it is now evident that the previous government has neglected it and, instead, concentrated on contracts and commissions,” he said.

“It is ironic that the TDP leaders are falsely claiming that 70% of the works have been completed, leaving behind the R&R package, which is ₹30,000 crore of the ₹50,000-crore project,” the Minister said.

Mr. Anil Kumar said 194 tmcft water would be stored in the Polavaram reservoir, and there would not be any reduction in the height of the project.

‘Onus is on Centre’

“About 60 tmcft has been stored in the Kandaleru project for first time in the last 25 years,” he said.

“The Polavaram project is listed as a national project. The State is only a facilitator. The Centre is responsible for allocating funds for construction and R&R package of the project,” the Minister made it clear.