Polavaram project will be completed by 2022 Kharif season: CM

VIJAYAWADA

09 November 2020 17:26 IST

The project cost was brought down from ₹527.53 crore to ₹459 crore through reverse tendering, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said and stated that the Nellore and Sangam barrages would be dedicated to the people in January 2021.

Asserting that his government knew the importance of water in doing economic justice to all regions, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was targeted to complete Polavaram project by 2022 Kharif season and six other priority projects-Vamsadhara-Phase 2, Vamsadhara-Nagavali link, Owk tunnel-2, Velugonda-Phase 1 and Nellore and Sangam barrages-in 2020-21.

Due emphasis has been laid on Rayalaseema drought mitigation project that would benefit Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Nellore districts. It was estimated to cost ₹40,000 crore.

Laying foundation for Somasila high-level canal Phase-2 works in Nellore district, virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said this project would provide irrigation facility for about 46,453 acres in Atmakur (10,103) and Udayagiri (36,350 acres) constituencies in Nellore district.

Somasila-Kandaleru and Somasila-Rallapadu widening works would begin soon. These projects together cost approximately ₹1,550 crore.

The CM said tenders would be called at the earliest for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project tenders and that two barrages downstream of Krishna river and one upstream were planned to be constructed. “Irrigation is the government’s top priority. Like the three capitals, projects are being taken up across the regions to ensure balanced development. There will be no compromise in protecting the State’s interests in sharing river waters”, he observed.