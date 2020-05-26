Polavaram project will be a reality by 2021-end: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asserted that the Polavaram multi-purpose national project would be completed by the end of 2021.

Addressing an interactive session on agriculture and allied activities as part of ‘Mana Palana-Mee Suchana’ at his camp office at Tadepalli, Mr. Jagan said the other major and minor irrigation projects were on track.

The Chief Minister said the government was able to save ₹1,095 crore by reverse tendering .

In the fast lane

“Our government will also complete Phase 2 of the Vamsadhara project, Vamsadhara-Nagavali interlinking, Veligonda tunnel Phase 1, and the Nellore and Sangam barrages by the year-end. We will go ahead in spite of financial constraints and complete the projects,” he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Pothireddypadu project and the difficulties in drawing 40,000 cusecs from the Srisailam project.

“Unless the level reaches 881 feet at Srisailam, we cannot draw water for the Pothireddypadu scheme designed to provide drinking water to the parched Rayalaseema region. With the Karnataka government raising the height of the Almatti dam from 519 feet to 524 feet, we have only a few days of flood in the river Krishna. How can Srisailam ever fill to its capacity and how can we release water into Pothireddypadu? Hence, we have decided to have pumps at 800 feet level at Srisailam so that we and Telangana can draw equal amount of water?’’ the Chief Minister said.

“Equal justice will be done to both States,’’ Mr. Jagan said.