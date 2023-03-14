Polavaram project orphaned due to Centre’s neglect: former MP

March 14, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Rajya Sabha MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 13), lamenting that the Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari had become an ‘orphan’ due to negligence of the Centre.

“The Centre has renounced its responsibility of construction of the irrigation project by handing it over to the State as against the spirit of the A.P. State Reorganization Act, 2014. As a result, the project, which was supposed to be completed by 2018, has been delayed by five years,” Mr. Ramachandra Rao said.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao alleged that the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has decided to restrict Polavaram project’s Full Reservoir Level (FRL) to +140 ft (+41.15 metres) instead of +150 (+45.72 metres). “Previously, the Central Water Commission made it clear that the project cannot serve the intended benefits if the FRL is reduced from +150 feet,” reiterated Mr. Ramachandra Rao.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao appealed to the Prime Minister to take a ‘holistic view of national interest in the project’.

“I request you to instruct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to take up and complete the Polavaram national irrigation project with FRL +150 ft expeditiously by drawing funds from the Centre without any financial burden on the State government,” said Mr. Ramachandra Rao in his letter.