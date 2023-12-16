December 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ELURU

Claiming that the Central government would give funds for the construction of Polavaram project as per its commitment, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari insisted that it had been a rich source of money for some corrupt politicians.

Addressing media persons at Jangareddygudem in Eluru district on Saturday, Ms. Purandeswari said she would visit the project soon and take stock of the progress which the State was boasting of. She said the BJP was educating the people about the Central government’s performance in the last nine years, through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, while exposing the State government’s misdeeds.

Renewed thrust has been laid on completing major infrastructure projects in the country, including in Andhra Pradesh, which desperately needed such projects to give a fillip to its economy. There had been a major contribution of the Centre to the development of Andhra Pradesh, she asserted.

The NDA Government had extended a financial assistance of ₹2,500 crore during the TDP regime for the development of Amaravati as the capital city.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was disbursing benefits under various schemes in his name, by covering up the reality, which was that in all those schemes, there was Central government‘s share, she alleged.

People were aware of it and would teach the ruling party (YSR Congress Party) a befitting lesson in the general elections for all its follies, she said, adding that the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance was intact.

