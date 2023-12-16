GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Polavaram project had beena rich source of money for corrupt politicians, alleges BJP Andha Pradesh president Purandeswari 

Union government will give funds for construction of the project as per its commitment, she says

December 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance is intact, says BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari

The BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance is intact, says BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari

Claiming that the Central government would give funds for the construction of Polavaram project as per its commitment, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari insisted that it had been a rich source of money for some corrupt politicians.  

Addressing media persons at Jangareddygudem in Eluru district on Saturday, Ms. Purandeswari said she would visit the project soon and take stock of the progress which the State was boasting of. She said the BJP was educating the people about the Central government’s performance in the last nine years, through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, while exposing the State government’s misdeeds. 

Renewed thrust has been laid on completing major infrastructure projects in the country, including in Andhra Pradesh, which desperately needed such projects to give a fillip to its economy. There had been a major contribution of the Centre to the development of Andhra Pradesh, she asserted. 

The NDA Government had extended a financial assistance of ₹2,500 crore during the TDP regime for the development of Amaravati as the capital city. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was disbursing benefits under various schemes in his name, by covering up the reality, which was that in all those schemes, there was Central government‘s share, she alleged. 

People were aware of it and would teach the ruling party (YSR Congress Party) a befitting lesson in the general elections for all its follies, she said, adding that the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance was intact.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.