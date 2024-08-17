GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Polavaram project files set on fire by office staff at Dowleswaram; Collector orders probe  

As per preliminary investigation, 96 papers, which were photocopies of documents related to the Polavaram project Left Main Canal (LMC), were burnt by an office sweeper, says East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi

Published - August 17, 2024 08:16 pm IST - DOWLESWARAM 

The Hindu Bureau

DOWLESWARAM 

As many as 96 unsigned photocopies pertaining to the Polavaram Irrigation Project were set on fire allegedly by an office sweeper in the Polavaram Project Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) office at Dowleswaram, near Rajamahendravaram, in East Godavari district on Saturday, August 17. 

The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. reportedly after the photocopies were thrown away by the respective staff. Special Deputy Collector Ms. Vedavalli was in charge of the office as the Polavaram Project Administrator (R&R), S. Ilakkiya, had gone on leave.

“The revenue officials have rushed to the spot. As per the preliminary investigation, a bunch of 96 photocopies of documents related to the Polavaram project Left Main Canal (LMC) were burnt by an office sweeper. The photocopies did not bear the signatures of any official concerned,” East Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi told The Hindu.

“Most of the photocopies among the 96 papers were worksheets, calculations of the Land Acquisition of the LMC and Land Acquisition notifications. However, investigation is in progress on why and who permitted the burning of the photocopies,” added Ms. Prasanthi.

She directed Ms. Vedavalli to verify the original files and their respective R.C. numbers to ascertain if any valid documents were destroyed.

“After getting reports from the revenue officials and Ms. Vedavalli, the higher authorities will also be given the details of the incident,” Ms. Prasanthi said.

Meanwhile, East Godavari SP D. Narasimha Kishor said, “We are investigating the incident. A team led by a DSP-cadre officer is gathering details. No case has been registered yet.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.