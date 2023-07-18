Polavaram Project Authority reviews Godavari flood mitigation plan in Andhra Pradesh

July 18, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - POLAVARAM

Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer Shiv Nandan Kumar on July 18 (Tuesday) inquired about the preparedness to tackle the possible flood situation in the Godavari, at the Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru district.

The PPA authorities inspected to the project site in the wake of a rise in the inflows into the river from Sabari in Chhattisgarh and Sileru in Odisha.

Accompanied by the irrigation engineers and representatives of the MEIL, the project developer, Mr. Shiv Nandan inspected the ongoing works at the Polavaram project site and the measures to prevent damage to the structural facilities due to the flood situations.

During the recent floods, key structures including the diaphragm wall and toe wall were damaged, leading to the delay in the execution of the project works. It also led to the escalation of the project cost.

Mr. Shiv Nandan inquired about the flood mitigation plan to be executed at the project site and the status of the ongoing construction, said the MEIL authorities.

On July 19 (Wednesday), Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu is scheduled to inspect the project site, where he would review the flood mitigation plan. The PPA and State Water Resources Department are keeping an eye on the possible flood situation in the Godavari.