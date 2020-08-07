Polavaram police solve theft case, ₹52.20 lakh cash recovered

In a swift action, the Polavaram police solved the theft case occurred in an office on Polavaram project site on Thursday. They arrested a security guard and recovered ₹52.20 lakh, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Nail.
Speaking to the newsmen in Eluru on Friday, the SP said a contractor brought the cash and kept it in his office, located on the project site. The cash was found missing after a few hours.
Following a complaint, the team led by Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Venkateswara Rao, CI A.N.N. Murthy and Buttaigudem SI Srinivas visited the spot, collected evidences and detected the case in just twelve hours, Mr. Naik said.
They arrested security guard, P. Madhusudhan Reddy, native of Shankavarampadu village in Prakasam district, and recovered the cash.
“The accused after committing the offence stole a bike parked at the labour camp mess and fled from the spot. The two-wheeler was recovered at Rajamahendravaram, and Madhusudhan Reddy was arrested in a lodge at Adanki,” the SP said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath