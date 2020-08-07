Polavaram police solve theft case, ₹52.20 lakh cash recovered

They arrested security guard, native of Shankavarampadu village in Prakasam district, and recovered the cash.

In a swift action, the Polavaram police solved the theft case occurred in an office on Polavaram project site on Thursday. They arrested a security guard and recovered ₹52.20 lakh, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Nail.

Speaking to the newsmen in Eluru on Friday, the SP said a contractor brought the cash and kept it in his office, located on the project site. The cash was found missing after a few hours.

Following a complaint, the team led by Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Venkateswara Rao, CI A.N.N. Murthy and Buttaigudem SI Srinivas visited the spot, collected evidences and detected the case in just twelve hours, Mr. Naik said.

They arrested security guard, P. Madhusudhan Reddy, native of Shankavarampadu village in Prakasam district, and recovered the cash.

“The accused after committing the offence stole a bike parked at the labour camp mess and fled from the spot. The two-wheeler was recovered at Rajamahendravaram, and Madhusudhan Reddy was arrested in a lodge at Adanki,” the SP said.