Polavaram MLA vows to stand by Adivasis

Leaders of various tribal outfits have urged the government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court over quashing of GO 3, which provides 100 % reservation for tribal people in the recruitment of teacher posts in Agency areas.

Polavaram MLA and AP Legislature Committee for Tribal Welfare Chairman Tellam Balaraju has promised to take the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani, and render justice to the Adivasis.

Members of Adivasi Teachers and Employees Associations, Girijana Sankshema Sangam, Adivasi Hakkula Sangham and other organisations, headed by Mr. Balaraju, conducted an open meeting at Duddukuru village in the district on Tuesday, and discussed the situation arising out of the quashing of the GO.

Adivasi Sangham leader Midiam Gangaraju said the situation had arisen due to the inclusion of the GO in the AP Regulations of Reservation for Appointments to Public Services Act, 1997, without including it service rules.

Another leader, Kunja Krishnam Raju stressed the need for revision of the GO.

The MLA said the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had given certain rights to people living in Scheduled Areas under Article 244 (1), Schedule 5, to protect them from non-tribals. The issue on revision of the GO would be discussed in the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), and a resolution would be made after discussing the matter with the Chief Minister. Prior to Independence, Adivasis living in Agency areas had some rights and the government would try to protect them, the MLA said.

Earlier, the Adivasi leaders staged a protest over the quashing of the order.