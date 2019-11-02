Polavaram: MEIL performs ‘bhoomi puja’

Executives of the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) performed ‘bhoomi puja’ for the Polavaram project at the 18th block of the spillway under construction in Polavaram mandal in West Godavari district on Friday.

The ceremony was performed as per the instructions of the government in the light of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing on several occasions that the work would be re-launched on November 1 after the flood season.

MEIL DGM A. Venkata Satish, talking to the media later, said work would be executed in the fast-track mode as all the legal and administrative hurdles had been cleared.

“The company is pooling all its resources to complete the national project in the stipulated two-year period. After successfully taking up the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Telangana, we are all set to complete Polavaram,” Mr. Satish said.

Under the reverse tendering process, the MEIL had quoted 12.6% less than the existing price level to bag the tender for ₹4,358 crore.

Engineers and officials of the Water Resources Department and the MEIL participated in the ceremony.