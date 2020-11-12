Polavaram-displaced stage dharna

The displaced persons of the Polavaram irrigation project, led by TDP Rampachodavaram Assembly segment in-charge V. Rajeswari, on Wednesday took out a rally and staged a dharna in front of the Chintoor Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office here seeking completion of rehabilitation colonies and fresh survey of youth who attained the age of 18 for the purpose of paying them compensation.
At least 300 residents representing Yetapaka, V.R. Puram, Kunavaram and Chintoor mandals took part in the rally in a bid to highlight their plight due to displacement and delay in the grant of the compensation.
Addressing the gathering, Ms. Rajeswari said, “The State government should carry out a fresh survey of the youth in the 18-year age group. Many youth who attained 18 years at the time of the previous survey have not receive compensation till date.”
The protesters later submitted a memorandum to ITDA Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana.
