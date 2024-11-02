Polavaram dam height will be 45.72 metres, asserts A.P. Water Resources Minister Rama Naidu 

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu has dismissed as baseless the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) claim that the Andhra Pradesh government decided to reduce the height of the Polavaram dam to 41.15 metres as against the sanctioned 45.72 metres.

In a press release, Mr. Rama Naidu said the YSRCP, as part of its political game, was deliberately campaigning that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu entered into a secret agreement to reduce the project height.

If it were true, the former Minister, Ambati Rambabu, should show proof of such an agreement, he demanded.

Mr. Rama Naidu said there need not be any doubt about the dam height as the Central and State governments were of the same opinion that it should be 45.72 metres. Both the governments reached a conclusion to that effect on the basis of sound technical advice, the Minister said.

He also took objection to the YSRCP’s allegation that the State government diverted ₹2,348 crore given for the project on October 9.

“This is nothing but diversion politics of the YSRCP, which is unable to digest the NDA allies’ emphatic victory in the 2024 elections,” Mr. Rama Naidu said.

