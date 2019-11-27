Polavaram contractor asked to speed up work

Minister for Water Resources P. Anil Kumar told contractors of Polavaram to speed up work as the project should be completed by 2021. The Minister visited the project site and closely inspected the different works in progress like spillway, cofferdam and other structures.
Taking the latest updates from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) general manager A Satish Babu and project manager P. Murali, the Minister told them that the government wanted the spillway to be completed by June 2020 and the entire project, the next year.
Later the Minister sat with officials of the Irrigation and Revenue Department and reviewed the progress in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.