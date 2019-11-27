Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram contractor asked to speed up work

P. Anil Kumar Yadav

P. Anil Kumar Yadav  

Minister for Water Resources P. Anil Kumar told contractors of Polavaram to speed up work as the project should be completed by 2021. The Minister visited the project site and closely inspected the different works in progress like spillway, cofferdam and other structures.

Taking the latest updates from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) general manager A Satish Babu and project manager P. Murali, the Minister told them that the government wanted the spillway to be completed by June 2020 and the entire project, the next year.

Later the Minister sat with officials of the Irrigation and Revenue Department and reviewed the progress in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works.

