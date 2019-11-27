Polambadi will bridge gap between farmers and science, says official

“There is a gap between science and farmer,” said agriculture Joint Director P. Wilson. “In a bid to narrow this gap, we are starting Polambadi scheme,” he added.

The Polambadi or farm schools are set to begin in December, with an aim to educate farmers about best available farming practices. In Kurnool district, about 60 groundnut farming schools, about 50 paddy, 60 groundnut and 288 schools on various crops are being planned. “Each school will have 30 farmers, adding up to a total of 8,750 farmers,” said Mr. Wilson.

Explaining how the schools would work, he said that district-level resource officers, who have taken training in Amaravati, will train mandal level officers and those in turn would train village level officers.

These village officers would then start the schools on farms with around 30 farmers each. “These farmers are in turn expected to educate the rest of the farmers in a village,” he added.

Detailing what would be taught to the farmers in the school, Mr. Wilson said that starting from when and how to sow seeds and how much pesticide or fertilizer should be used would be part of the curriculum.

Giving an example, he said, “A farmer, who does not understand the intensity of a certain pest, would spray pesticide across the field. However, there are some pests whose population has not exploded. In those cases, there is no need to spray pesticide. These will be the kind of things we will teach a farmer,” he added.