Poet Gurram Jashuva’s 129th birth anniversary celebrations held

Garikapati Gurajada, assistant professor at the Telugu Department of Central University-A.P. felicitated on the ocassion

Published - September 23, 2024 06:53 pm IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.
Former Minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and others launching the week-long birth anniversary celebrations of Gurram Jashuva in Guntur on Sunday.

Former Minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and others launching the week-long birth anniversary celebrations of Gurram Jashuva in Guntur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Garikapati Gurajada, assistant professor at the Telugu Department of Central University of Andhra Pradesh, described Gurram Jashuva as a poet of social empowerment.

Speaking at the ‘Jashua Padyaniki Pattabhishekam’ (Coronation of Jashua’s poem) event, held as part of the 129th birth anniversary celebrations of renowned poet Jashuva, Mr. Gurajada highlighted the poet’s deep connection to societal issues and his profound literary contributions.  

The event took place at the Annamayya Kala Vedika of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur on Sunday as part of the inauguration of the week-long celebrations of Jashuva’s birth anniversary under the auspices of Mahakavi Jashuva Kalapetham. Former Minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad presided over the ceremony. On this occasion, Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad said that these cultural and linguistic activities would be celebrated in Guntur from September 22 to 28. 

Gurram Jashuva was born on September 21, 1895 and died on July 21, 1971 at Vinukonda in present Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. 

The gathering began with a grand felicitation of Mr. Garikapati Gurajada who praised Jashuva‘s poetry for encapsulating all the nine ‘rasas’ (emotions) in literature. He noted that Jashua’s tender-heartedness was his greatest trait, and his ability to see divinity in everything around him was remarkable. Mr. Gurajada added that Jashua’s works, especially those about his mother, emphasized that only those who love their mothers can truly love society. 

The event was attended by prominent figures such as advocate Gaddam Elisha, playwright Devarapalli Prabhudas, literary critics Pinapati Mohanrao and Atthota Joseph, researcher Para Ashok, Chittipotu Mastanayya and Vallam Reddy Lakshmana Reddy, president of Jana Chaitanya Vedika.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu / Telugu literature

