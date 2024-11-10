ADVERTISEMENT

Podalakur Road will be developed on the lines of Trunk Road in Nellore, says Nellore Rural MLA

Published - November 10, 2024 07:59 pm IST - NELLORE

‘Median works will be completed within the next two months to remove traffic hassles for the road users’

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launching developmental works at Batwadipalem centre in Nellore on Sunday.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has assured to take up developmental works on Podalakur Road on the lines of the Grand Trunk Road, an arterial road that runs through the city.

Speaking to the media along with TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy after launching developmental works worth ₹1.50 crore at Batwadipalem centre, coming under the Nellore Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) 36th division, he said the much neglected road would soon get a facelift.

Mr. Reddy said the median works would be completed within the next two months to remove traffic hassles for the road users. He recalled the special interest evinced by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on improving the road infrastructure.

NTR Necklace Road

Meanwhile, Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, the newly-appointed Chairman of Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA), has announced to develop NTR Necklace Road abutting the Ganesh Ghat, on the lines of the one in Hyderabad. He said the NTR Park created with ₹2.5 crore in the past would be developed further. He also announced to create selfie spots with the ‘I LOVE NELLORE’ signboards to attract the youth.

