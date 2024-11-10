Podalakur Road will be developed on the lines of Trunk Road in Nellore, says Nellore Rural MLA

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has assured to take up developmental works on Podalakur Road on the lines of the Grand Trunk Road, an arterial road that runs through the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media along with TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy after launching developmental works worth ₹1.50 crore at Batwadipalem centre, coming under the Nellore Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) 36th division, he said the much neglected road would soon get a facelift.

Mr. Reddy said the median works would be completed within the next two months to remove traffic hassles for the road users. He recalled the special interest evinced by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on improving the road infrastructure.

NTR Necklace Road

Meanwhile, Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, the newly-appointed Chairman of Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA), has announced to develop NTR Necklace Road abutting the Ganesh Ghat, on the lines of the one in Hyderabad. He said the NTR Park created with ₹2.5 crore in the past would be developed further. He also announced to create selfie spots with the ‘I LOVE NELLORE’ signboards to attract the youth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.