POCSO special court opened in Kakinada

KAKINADA

02 October 2021 01:08 IST

Inauguration done online by HC Chief Justice

Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Arup Kumar Goswami on Friday virtually inaugurated a special court for the trial of offences registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2021 at Kakinada in East Godavari district. The special court is located opposite the Collectorate here.

High Court Judges Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao (Administrative Judge- East Godavari district) and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao accompanied Justice Goswami in the virtual programme.

In Kakinada, East Godavari Principal District Judge M. Babitha, and Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu participated in the programme held at the POCSO special court.

“As many as 591 POCSO cases are pending in East Godavari district and the trials will be held in the special court,” Justice Babitha told reporters. Kakinada Bar Association president Y. Subramanyam and other lawyers attended the inauguration.