POCSO cases: SP’s offer to officers

Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli on Saturday offered to give ₹10,000 from his salary to the officers who succeed in getting the accused booked under the POCSO Act convicted within one month of filing the case. Addressing the DSPs and CIs here, Dr. Fakeerappa asked the officers to focus on community policing. The district stood second after Anantapur in the number of history sheets opened, he said.