PNBS, rly. station choke with festival crowds

The Pandit Nehru Bus Station and the Vijayawada railway station were chock-a-block with a large number of people travelling in all directions to be home for the Sankranti festival.

Students were seen waiting in long queues at ticket counters as schools and colleges have been given festival holidays.

At the bus station, seats at the platforms were full and people were overflowing occupying the aisles and the space in front of the row of shops making it difficult for the moving crowd to find their way. At some counters, the wait is very long. The cloak rooms were fully packed, pushing a mound of travel bags into an open space.

In order to cater to the additional festival rush, the APSRTC has been operating special buses from January 9. The corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said the additional buses would ply from Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to different locations in the State.

While the officials claim that compared to last year, the number of special buses pressed into service this year is higher, people are asking for more buses.

From Hyderabad alone, 4,200 special buses are being operated to various districts in Andhra Pradesh. From key areas of Hyderabad, 67 buses ply to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, 95 to Visakhapatnam, 450 to East Godavari, 480 to West Godavari, 710 buses to Vijayawada, 600 to Guntur, 540 to Ongole, 300 to Nellore, 100 to Tirupati, 180 to Anantapur, 400 to Kurnool and 280 to Kadapa.

Pvt. operators warned

The corporation has also deployed its officers at key boarding points in Hyderabad to ensure that Andhra-bound passengers boarding the bus there do not face any problem.

The Transport Department, meanwhile, has warned private bus operators against fleecing people by charging exorbitant bus fares. The department staff has been conducting surprise checks at the check posts and toll plazas and booking cases against law-violators. Many buses have also been seized.

Railway app

The South Central Railways, meanwhile, will run 207 special trains, including AC special and Suvidha (special fare) passing through Vijayawada, and 61 special trains originating from the division apart from Sabarimala specials to clear the festival rush.

In order to avoid long queues at booking offices during peak hours and to book unreserved tickets from their smart phones, the rail authorities have designed the ‘UTS on Mobile’ app which can be availed by the passengers.