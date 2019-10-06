PNBS chock-a-block due to festival rush

Come festival season, private bus operators make a killing by fleecing hapless commuters travelling to be with their families and friends.

With the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees’ union going on strike from Friday midnight, people fear that the situation would be more dismal this year.

The Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada is chock-a-block with people eager to go home for the Dasara festival. The weekend leading up to the festival is adding to the rush.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao has issued a stern warning to private bus operators against taking undue advantage of the festival rush and increasing ticket prices.

“Cases were booked against 113 buses under the Motor Vehicle Act during surprise checks at Kesarapalli toll plaza and Garikapadu check post on Friday. Two other cases were also booked for the failure of the vehicle crew to produce proper documents,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao said..

“The Department took feedback from commuters who paid more for their tickets than the stipulated rates. Erring operators would not be spared,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao said, adding that it was brought to his notice that a few private operators were fleecing the public by sharply increasing the ticket price.