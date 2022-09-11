Andhra Pradesh: PM’s photos missing on schemes implemented with Central funds, says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar interacting with patients at Government Area Hospital in Gudivada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGMENT

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar has pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos are missing in the promotion material designed for the welfare schemes jointed being implemented by the Centre and State governments in Andhra Pradesh.

“The Central government is providing funds on par with that by the State for these schemes. But, the PM’s photographs are missing in the promotion material designed for the schemes,” said Mr. Pawar, adding, “it was the time that the BJP cadres should question it and use the social media as a strong medium to reach out to the people.”

This is the second time that the Union Minister raised the issue in the State.

During her visit to the State in July, Ms. Bharati Pawar criticised the State government for not printing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the health cards distributed under the Aarogyasri, a scheme partially funded by the Centre.

Ms. Pawar had stressed the need for printing photos of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister on the cards for the health schemes being jointly implemented by the State and the Centre.

“People should know what the Centre is doing for the State. Its contribution needs to be acknowledged,” she said.

The Union Minister was speaking at a meeting organised as part of BJP’s ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’ at Gudivada on Sunday.

Ms. Pawar said that the Central government was releasing funds for many schemes. Listing out the health schemes introduced by the Centre, she said various schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure quality healthcare services at an affordable price and better health infrastructure in the country were yielding results.

The Centre has released ₹123 crore through the Medical and Health Department. “If the schemes are not being implemented, you can lodge a complaint with the Centre,” she added.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and others were present on the occasion.