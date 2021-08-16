PM’s new scheme a ray of hope for N. Andhra: BJP

BJP veteran and the party’s former State treasurer Pakalapati Sanyasiraju on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release more funds for the speedy development of the backward North Andhra region, alleging that it was neglected by successive Congress governments.

In a press release, he hailed Mr. Modi’s statement on the allocation of ₹100 lakh crore for the development of infrastructure in the country. Mr.Sanyasiraju said that roads, airports and seaports could be developed in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and others district under Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Bharat Master Plan which was mentioned by Mr. Modi on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

“Mr.Modi’s statement has raised hopes of over 17 lakh youth of the region. The State government should cooperate with the Centre in the implementation of the ambitious master plan,” he said.