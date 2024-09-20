GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Vishwakarma Scheme is built to strengthen the artisan ecosystem, says Satya Kumar Yadav

Out of 43,287 artisans registered under the scheme in Tirupati district, 12,394 were selected in three categories of verification, and around 9,744 have already received training at 13 training centres

Published - September 20, 2024 09:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Satya Kumar Yadav watching a unit sanctioned under the skill development initiative in Tirupati on Friday, marking the completion of one year of ‘Pradhan Mantri Viswakarma Scheme’.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav watching a unit sanctioned under the skill development initiative in Tirupati on Friday, marking the completion of one year of ‘Pradhan Mantri Viswakarma Scheme’. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday said that lakhs of artisans and craftsmen across the country have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, which is built with the aim of strengthening the artisan ecosystem.

Speaking at a function organised to commemorate a year of the scheme in Tirupati on Friday, Mr. Yadav said that it provided livelihood to several families and hailed the artisans for “breathing life into lifeless articles”. “Our cultural heritage and ethnic art should be preserved and propagated, thus, the scheme has been conceived to help artisans scale new heights,” he explained.

Out of 43,287 artisans registered under the scheme in Tirupati district, 12,394 were selected in three categories of verification, and around 9,744 have already received training at 13 training centres. The trained artisans received certificates from Mr. Yadav on the occasion.

The Minister also announced the plan to train artisans and sculptors working on 18 forms of art such as painters, sculptors on stone, metal, wood, etc., and providing them with marketing opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the artisans across the country from Wardha in Maharashtra.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu hailed the Prime Minister’s idea of providing ₹2 lakh financial assistance at an interest rate of 5% to assist artisans. He envisioned the ‘Srikalahasti Kalamkari’ painting from Tirupati district getting widespread market across the globe. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and other officials took part.

