PM urged to initiate steps to form Seema State

CHITTOOR

24 November 2020 00:15 IST

Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi Party president K. Venkata Subba Reddy on Monday has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate steps for formation of the Greater Rayalaseema State with eleven districts with Rayalaseema, Nellore and Ongole in Coastal Andhra; Raichur, Bellary and Kolar from Karnataka; and Vellore and Krishnagiri from Tamil Nadu.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the RRSP president said that the demand was in tune with Article 3 of the Constitution. He said that if the State of Greater Rayalaseema was not formed by December 2023, the party activists would storm New Delhi to launch protests.

Mr. Venkata Subba Reddy also demanded that the Prime Minister release funds to the tune of ₹10 lakh crore for the special development of the Greater Rayalaseema region.

