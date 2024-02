February 24, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravam city MP Margani Bharat, on Saturday, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually inaugurate ₹269-crore beautification project of Rajamahendravaram city railway station on February 26 (Monday). The Centre is funding the project under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, through which new amenities and buildings would be developed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.